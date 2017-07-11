Golden Meadow man wanted for Sexual Battery of a child

Rusty LeBouef, (age 36), of Golden Meadow, is wanted for sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

In June 2017, juvenile detectives opened an investigation after speaking with the victim. Through that investigation, detectives learned LeBouef allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim.

Detectives contacted LeBouef, but he refused to cooperate in the investigation. Attempts to locate Lebouef were unsuccessful.

Anyone with knowledge on Rusty LeBouef’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.