Golden Meadow man indicted for First Degree Rape





Eric Matherne, 24, of Golden Meadow was indicted on one count of First Degree Rape by a Lafourche Parish grand jury Wednesday morning.

Matherne is alleged to have committed the offense on July 18, 2017. He is currently being held in the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Matherne is scheduled to appear in court on September 14 for his formal arraignment as well as a bond reduction hearing. He is represented by the public defender’s office.

“Our focus now is to move this matter to trial as efficiently as possible,” said First Assistant District Attorney Kristine Russell, who presented the matter to the grand jury and handles all sexual assault cases alleged to have been committed against juveniles. “The grand jury indictment allows us to proceed with the charge that we feel is the most appropriate, based on the facts revealed in this investigation.”

First Degree Rape, formerly known in Louisiana as Aggravated Rape, carries a mandatory punishment of life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.