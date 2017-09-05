Golden Meadow man damages several store fronts by firing a revolver





Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Golden Meadow Chief of Police Reggie Pitre announced the arrest of Charles Collins (age 51) of Golden Meadow who fired a revolver toward several store fronts and street signs, causing damage to each facility.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, Golden Meadow Police officers responded to a report of a man firing a gun at street signs in the area of Wilfred Duet Street.

After obtaining a description of the suspect’s vehicle, officers discovered a vehicle matching the description which was parked on the shoulder of LA Hwy. 3235 just outside the town limits. Officers made contact with the driver and identified him as Charles Collins.

Officers questioned Collins and then obtained consent to search his vehicle. Inside, they discovered a revolver which appeared to have been recently fired. When questioned, Collins admitted to having fired the weapon. Officers also discovered six shell casings on the ground where the vehicle was parked.

At that time, officers arrested Collins for Illegal Use of Weapons and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Meanwhile, at around 1:30 a.m., Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an abandoned convenience store on LA 3235 in Cut Off due to glass on the front door being shattered. Deputies did not find any evidence of a burglary inside the store.

Deputies responded to similar calls wherein the store fronts of three other places of business appeared to have been struck by projectiles. Investigators learned Collins had been driving in the area, and they learned of his arrest by Golden Meadow Police. When questioned, Collins admitted to firing his weapon at some of the businesses and claimed he couldn’t remember whether he fired at the others. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the additional charges.

In all, Collins was booked with four counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Use of Weapons, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. His bond is set at $120,000.