Golden Meadow man arrested on multiple charges

Lafourche Sheriff Craig Webre and Golden Meadow Chief of Police Reggie Pitre announced the arrest of Murray Hebert Jr. (age 34) of Golden Meadow on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Hebert was arrested following a domestic incident where he struck a woman and children and doused the woman with gasoline.

At around 7 p.m. last Sunday, Golden Meadow Police officers responded to a resident near Leonard Street in reference to a call of a domestic incident. Officers made contact with a woman, who had gasoline on her clothing and in her hair, and had small children with her.

Officers learned the woman had been involved in a verbal altercation with Murray Hebert Jr. when he poured gas on her and punched her multiple times in the head.

As the woman’s children attempted to intervene, Hebert punched each of them as well.

Officers also learned of another incident earlier in the day where a verbal altercation led to Hebert grabbing the woman around her throat causing her to have trouble breathing. The victim was eventually transported to Lady of the Sea General Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, officers learned Hebert was in possession of a firearm, and located it inside the residence.

Later, at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies learned Hebert was seen on Joan Ann Drive in Cut Off where he was taken into custody. Deputies found Hebert to be in possession of four small bags containing a total of 38 hydrocodone pills.

He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked with Domestic Abuse Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation, Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, Cruelty to Juveniles with Force or Violence, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone.

He was also booked on an outstanding warrant for Simple Criminal Damage to Property.