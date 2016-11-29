Galliano Pontoon Bridge Closure

Beginning November 28, the Galliano Pontoon Bridge will be closed for the demolition and reconstruction of the LA Highway 1 approach to the bridge. The bridge will be closed for approximately 120 days. During this time, the traffic on LA Highway 1 will be periodically reduced to one lane with traffic control on site.

Alternate routes during the closure are the South Lafourche Tarpon Lift Bridge to the north and the Golden Meadow Lift Bridge to the south.