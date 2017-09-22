Galliano man gets 25 years for raping child

A Galliano man will serve 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl starting when she was 9 years old and ending when she was 14.

Anthony Chouest, 54, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and sexual battery Thursday in state District Judge Walter Lanier’s courtroom in Thibodaux. Per an agreement with prosecutors, he was sentenced to 25 years on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Chouest will not be eligible for parole. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“We took into consideration that (the victim) is still a minor,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier said. “Instead of putting her through the pressures of going through trial, we all agreed that this was the best outcome. Justice was served, and this gives her closure. It’s technically not a life sentence for the defendant, but considering his age, it’s close. So we were satisfied.”

The victim provided a statement, which Chatagnier read in court today.

In the statement, the girl said she dropped out of school and is now being home-schooled because she didn’t want to be teased about her abuse.

The girl said she won’t even wear a bathing suit to the beach because she’s concerned about older men watching her.

“I will never fully be able to trust a man,” she wrote.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Chouest on May 26, 2016, and charged him with first-degree rape. Prosecutors later added the sexual battery charge.