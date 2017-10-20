Galliano Man Charged with Sexual Battery of a Child





Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Jacob Dedon, 26, of Galliano on Tuesday. Dedon is charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 10.

Juvenile detectives opened an investigation on Friday, September 29 in reference to a complaint that a child had been molested by Dedon. Detectives learned Dedon allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 10. Following an investigation into the incident, detectives obtained a warrant for Dedon’s arrest.

On Tuesday, October 17, Dedon turned himself in at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. He was booked with Sexual Battery (Forcible Fondling). He was released Tuesday afternoon after posting $75,000 bond, and he has been ordered to stay away from the victim.