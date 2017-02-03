Galliano man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder

Francis Lee Jr., 63, of Galliano, was recently arrested for multiple counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, January 29, deputies responded to a disturbance at Lee’s residence on LA Highway 3235 in Galliano.

When they arrived, deputies observed several individuals standing outside the residence and began an investigation into the incident when they discovered Lee had been yelling at several individuals inside the residence.

At one point, Lee brandished a crowbar and threatened to strike three individuals. He then stated he was going to kill everyone at the residence.

Two adults gathered five children into a bedroom to attempt to protect them from Lee who retrieved a .22-caliber rifle and fired three rounds. Deputies recovered the rifle and spent casings from inside the residence.

Lee was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked with seven counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and three counts of Aggravated Assault. His bond is set at $170,000.