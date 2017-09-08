Galliano man arrested for first-degree rape of a juvenile





Charles Hebert (age 35) of Galliano was arrested Wednesday and charged with First Degree Rape of a juvenile.

In mid-August, juvenile detectives opened an investigation after a victim came forward with allegations of being raped by Hebert. The victim claimed being raped multiple times with the first instance occurring approximately 13 years ago when the victim was a juvenile.

Hebert was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on the charge of First Degree Rape. His bond is set at $100,000.

Hebert was out on bond from an arrest on February 21, 2017, for sexual battery of a teenage girl. He had been released on August 16 after posting $30,000 bond.