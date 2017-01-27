Galliano Man Arrested for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

David Nelson Jr., 19, of Galliano was arrested for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Earlier this month, the Golden Meadow Police Department was notified about Nelson possibly having sexual relations with a 16-year-old female.

Juvenile detectives with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office were called in to investigate the case. Through investigation, they learned Nelson had consensual sex with the female on at least two occasions. Detectives made contact with Nelson on Monday, January 23, and during questioning, he admitted to having sex with the 16-year-old female.

He was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. He was released Monday afternoon after posting $2,500 bond.