Galliano Man Arrested Following Disturbance at Larose Residence





Jarrod Lorraine, 48, of Galliano was arrested on Tuesday, December 27.

At around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence on East 7th Street in Larose.

Upon arrival, they made contact with a woman who reported that Jarrod Lorraine, who was known to the victim, had busted down the door after she refused to let him in. Deputies learned the woman attempted to use pepper spray on Lorraine, but he took the spray from her and used the entire can on her.

The victim said he then reportedly began throwing things at her and struck her in the head using a piece of the broken door. He then allegedly proceeded to hit another female at the residence and dragged her outside.

Lorraine fled the property when the woman called 911. Deputies searched the area and found Lorraine to be hiding nearby.

He was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked with Aggravated Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, and Simple Battery. His bond is set at $50,500.