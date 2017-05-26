Galliano Bridge repairs months behind schedule

The repair of the Galliano Pontoon Bridge is over two months behind schedule and the bridge will continue to be closed, says Duplantis Design Group engineer Heather Klingman.

“The latest scheduled completion date is June 6th. There is still a good bit of work to do. They probably could use more manpower,” she told the Lafourche Parish Council at a May 23 public meeting.

Repairs to the bridge’s west approach and apron, started last November, were originally planned to be completed in 120 days.

The job was bid and the contract won by Volute, Inc. of Houma at nearly $500,000, who subcontracted the entire job to another company.

Klingman said as of Tuesday the job is 71 days past the original March 14 completion date. That equates to over $35,000 thus far (about $500 per day) in liquidated damages for breach of contract which the contractor is liable to “pay back”.

Ninth District Councilman Daniel Lorraine expressed disappointment at the continued delay in finishing the project.

“I am at a loss for words. That’s what happens sometimes when you take the lowest responsible bidder and they subcontract the work to someone else. Maybe the highest bidder would have been finished by now. People (residents) are impatient now,” said Lorraine at Tuesday’s meeting.

Lorraine went on to say that he doesn’t think a contractor should be able to subcontract the whole project and that he hopes in the future this practice will not be allowed to take place.

“This is a wake-up call for the parish. Hopefully, you learn from your mistakes,” he said.