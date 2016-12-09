Fugitive with ten active warrants arrested in Golden Meadow





Nineteen-year-old Larose resident Kaleb Smith, who had ten active warrants was arrested earlier last week. Smith was also found to have drugs in his possession upon his arrest on Monday, December 5.

Just before noon on Monday, LPSO deputies accompanied officers of the Golden Meadow Police Department to a residence on Rue Poche Vide after receiving information that Smith was at the residence. Upon arrival, Smith was taken into custody without incident. He was found to have small amounts of Xanax (alprazolam) and Marijuana in his possession, as well as a pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana.

Smith was charged with Possession of Alprazolam, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Drug Paraphernalia. He was also booked on the aforementioned warrants for Second Degree Battery and nine counts of Contempt of Court. His bond is set at $66,700.

The warrant for Second Degree Battery stemmed from an incident on October 27, 2016, wherein Smith punched a male relative during an altercation, resulting in a tooth being knocked out of the victim’s mouth. The contempt charges stem from his failure to appear in court on charges from multiple incidents.