Fugitive captured after jumping into bayou in Lockport





Timothy Bellanger, 26, of Mathews, was arrested Wednesday, January 4 and charged with resisting an officer and drug possession.

On Wednesday afternoon, agents with the Lafourche Parish Drug Task Force obtained information about Bellanger’s whereabouts.

Bellanger had three active warrants for Contempt of Court for failure to appear in court for a child support hearing, as well as prior charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

As agents proceeded to the location near the bank of Bayou Lafourche in the area near Linda Street in Lockport, they immediately observed Bellanger and attempted to make contact with him. He immediately jumped into the bayou in an attempt to escape from agents who lost sight of him momentarily.

Other deputies arrived to help search for Bellanger, and he was later found hiding near the new saltwater control structure. He was taken into custody and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked on the aforementioned warrants for three counts of Contempt of Court.

He was additionally charged with Resisting an Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $32,000.