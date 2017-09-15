Fourchon LNG to formally introduce new project





Open House set for Tuesday at the South Lafourche Library

Fourchon LNG is inviting the public to the South Lafourche Library, 16241 E. Main in Galliano, for an open house Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to formally introduce the project to the public.

The natural gas industry in America has experienced significant changes over the past several years. New technologies have created new opportunities for not only the production, but consumption of gas.

Shipping fleets, both road and seaborn are switching to gas as a cleaner more economical fuel supply. Countries in Asia as well as nearby in the Caribbean are seeking natural gas as a cleaner alternative to coal and oil-fired power generation and to provide a bridge to renewable energy.

Fourchon LNG is developing a 5 million ton per annum LNG liquefaction and export facility in Bell Pass, Port Fourchon.

This project will be built in two phases – Phase One is an investment of $888 million and will include four liquefaction trains with an annual capacity of two million tons of LNG, one 88,000 cubic meter LNG storage tank, and a jetty to load LNG onto LNGC's for export.

Phase Two will add a further three million tons per annum of LNG plus a second 88,000 cubic meter storage tank to bring the total capacity up to five million tons.

The facility is expected to create approximately 500 high-skilled jobs during construction and 150 jobs over the operating life of the facility as well as produce Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for domestic consumption and for export.

The public is encouraged to attend and hear about the potential community impacts and benefits.

Key staff members of Fourchon LNG and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the lead federal agency responsible for authorizing LNG facilities, will be present at the open house to answer any questions concerning the project and specifically, FERC’s environmental review and permitting process.

For more information please visit Fourchon LNG’s website at www.fourchonlng.net