Four charged in string of golf cart thefts in South Lafourche area





Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen golf carts in the South Lafourche area.

Teddy Adams Jr., 29, and Kelly Ordoyne, 21, both of Golden Meadow, have been arrested, as well as Kennith Kramer, 37, and Tarkus Pitre, 43, both of Cut Off.

In April, detectives began investigating the theft of several golf carts in the South Lafourche area. In May, three of those golf carts were found on property where Tarkus Pitre resided.

Through investigation, detectives learned Teddy Adams Jr. and Kennith Kramer had delivered one of the stolen carts to the residence, and they learned Adams and Kelly Ordoyne had delivered the other two carts.

Detectives learned Pitre purchased each golf cart for approximately $50 each and that Pitre knew the carts were stolen when he purchased them.

Detectives later obtained warrants for all four individuals for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things per each suspect’s involvements. Adams was identified as the suspect in the actual theft of one of the carts, and detectives obtained an additional warrant for Felony Theft.

In the midst of the investigation, deputies received a call of another stolen golf cart. At around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, deputies responded to a stolen golf cart being driven on LA Highway 24 in Bourg. Upon arrival, deputies found the suspect had abandoned the golf cart in an abandoned field along LA 24 and fled on foot.

Deputies later observed a person fitting the description of the suspect walking along the highway and identified him as Adams. Through further investigation, Adams was identified as the suspect, and he was arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. He was later additionally booked on the aforementioned warrants for Felony Theft and two counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Property.

His bond is set at $21,000.

Kramer was already in jail having been arrested April 28, 2017, after he was found in possession of a handgun and various drug paraphernalia. At that time, he was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is now additionally charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. His bond is set at $30,200, but he is currently serving a 90-day sentence for a contempt of court charge.

Ordoyne was arrested on Monday, June 5 on two warrants for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, and she was released the same day after posting $1,000 bond. Pitre was arrested on Friday, June 9 on warrants for three counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Property. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and subsequently released on Saturday after posting $7,000 bond.