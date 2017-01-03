Four arrested for stealing from Galliano man following his death

Four people have been arrested after stealing from a Galliano man immediately following his death.

William Regan III, 19, and Kristin Regan, 22, both of Cut Off, Mia Johnson, 20, of Galliano and Isaiah Terrebonne, 26, of Cut Off, were all arrested following an investigation which began with the death of 61-year-old David Labiche of Galliano.

The investigation began on the night of Friday, December 23, when deputies responded to Labiche’s residence in Galliano after he was found deceased by friends who had gone to check on his welfare.

During the investigation at the scene, detectives found no signs of forced entry and no obvious signs of trauma to Labiche’s body. Detectives did, however, discover Labiche’s wallet, and it appeared someone had rummaged through it.

Through investigation, detectives learned William Regan III, Kristin Regan, and Mia Johnson frequently visited the residence. Detectives made contact with Kristin Regan and Mia Johnson who denied any knowledge of Labiche’s death and stated they had been out of town for a couple of days.

On Monday, December 26, an autopsy revealed Labiche died of a heart attack up to two days prior to law enforcement being called.

Detectives again made contact with Kristin Regan and Mia Johnson, and they admitted having lied during the first interview.

Detectives also made contact with William Regan III and questioned him about the incident.

Through investigation, detectives learned the Regans, Johnson, and Isaiah Terrebonne were present at Labiche’s residence when he passed away, and they were fearful of contacting authorities due to having consumed illegal narcotics. Before leaving the residence, investigators learned, they stole two rifles and two debit cards. They also made several withdrawals from Labiche’s accounts with the cards.

All three were arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where they were booked with one count each of Felony Theft and Felony Theft of a Firearm.

William Regan III was additionally booked with Violation of Probation and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery, and his bond was set at $90,000. Kristin Regan and Mia Johnson were additionally booked with Obstruction of Justice, and their bonds were set at $20,000 each.

Isaiah Terrebonne will be booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of Felony Theft and Felony Theft of a Firearm. His bond is set at $15,000, but he is also being held for Terrebonne Parish authorities due to five active warrants for Contempt of Court in that parish.