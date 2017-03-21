Former VA hospital to house New Orleans homeless shelter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans plans to use part of the old Veterans Affairs hospital as an overnight shelter for homeless people.

Unlike most of the city's other homeless shelters, this one won't require people who use it to be sober or pay a fee, and they'll be able to stay longer.

The 100-bed downtown shelter will be on the floor above an already open homeless day shelter and Community Resources and Referral Center, where a dozen groups and agencies that help the homeless are available during the day, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Wednesday.

The new shelter will be opened with $1.5 million from the city and $1 million from the Downtown Development District. The city will pay $750,000 toward annual operating costs, with the development district and others also providing money.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and take about five months, Erin V. Burns, Landrieu's press secretary, said in an email.

