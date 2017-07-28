Former Lafourche resident charged with aggravated incest and sexual battery





Robert “Bobby” Deleon (age 50) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi was arrested for four counts each of Aggravated Incest and Sexual Battery. Juvenile detectives opened an investigation recently when two victims came forward with allegations of incidents that occurred more than 20 years ago in Lafourche Parish. Investigators made contact with Deleon on Tuesday, July 25 in Mississippi and questioned him about the incidents. Following. questioning, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody and booked into the Hinds County jail in Mississippi. On Wednesday, July 26, he was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked per the warrant with four counts of Aggravated Incest and four counts of Sexual Battery. He was released early Thursday morning after posting $200,000 bond.