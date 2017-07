Fishing to be license-free in Louisiana June 10-11

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Want to fish? You won't need a license this weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is holding its annual Free Fishing Weekend June 10-11. During that time, the requirement for Louisiana residents and visitors to have a fishing license to fish in Louisiana waters is waived.

Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet says the weekend is designed to encourage people to enjoy the state's outdoors.

While a fishing license is not required for the weekend, all fishing regulations — including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions — will remain in effect.

Outside of the Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 16 years old and older must have a valid Louisiana fishing license to fish in any of the state's public waters.

