Commercial and recreational fishermen have a new place to load and unload their boats along Bayou Lafourche in Golden Meadow.

Officials and residents marked the opening Monday of the town’s Fisherman’s Wharf.

“This is a project that has been going on for a while,” Councilman Daniel Lorraine, who represents the area, said during the ceremony. “It’s been delayed for a couple of years, but the main thing is that it’s done. ... And the good part is I’m looking for us to get a possible fishing pier built here.”

Lorraine said he’s already in talks with state Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, about trying to get state money to add a pier similar to the one in Leeville.

The new wharf is actually three -- two for recreational fishermen and one for commercial -- that will allow boats to stop for a short time to unload people or items. Boats will not be allowed to tie off for extended periods.

The project cost about $35,000; money coming from local tax money in the parish’s recreation budget.

Lafourche Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle said the parish is working on a new boat launch in Larose, is planning another in Lockport and will add two more baseball parks in Thibodaux.