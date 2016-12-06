Fiery Lafourche Parish crash claims the life of an unidentified person

Cut Off, LA – Shortly after 10:00 p.m. Friday night, Troopers from Troop C responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA 1 near West 58th Street in Cut Off.

The vehicle caught fire, killing the driver inside.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2000 Lincoln Town Car was traveling south on LA 1 at a high rate of speed when for unknown reasons, the driver ran off of the roadway to the right and struck a mailbox.

The vehicle then re-entered LA 1 and ran off the roadway to the left where it struck a pole and became engulfed in flames.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. Investigators are working to positively identify the driver.