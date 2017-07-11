



A $13.1 million grant by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will help provide property elevation, reconstruction or other flood mitigation for certain at-risk properties in four parishes in south Louisiana, including Lafourche.

According to FEMA, money will be provided for 59 properties in Lafourche, Jefferson, Livingston and St. Tammany parishes.

About $1.2 million of that will be spent in Lafourche to elevate eight properties that have very high risk of flooding.

“This is a smart use of money through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP),” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who announced the grant on Friday. “No one wants to flood. People lose their homes and businesses, and the federal government ends up spending a lot of money to help them rebuild. What we need to do is ensure that you don’t flood in the first place through elevation, the purchase of flood-prone properties and other mitigation work.”

The elevated properties will exceed base flood elevation ordinance levels, reducing the impact of large and small flood events. Elevating the properties reduces damages to the structures in flood events, thereby reducing long-term costs to the NFIP, the homeowners, reduces impact to emergency response personnel, and breaks the repeat-claim cycle.

The NFIP is set to expire Sept. 30, but there are a few bills in Congress that would reauthorize the program.

In other parishes that received grant money, Jefferson is spending $4.6 million to reconstruct 24 properties, St. Tammany is using $5.2 million to elevate 23 properties and Livingston is spending $2.1 million to elevate four properties and buy nine others.