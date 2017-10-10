Early voting higher than expected in Lafourche





Early turnout was slightly higher than expected in Lafourche, said Mike Boudreaux, the parish’s registrar of voters. In total, 1,890 voters cast early ballots during the week that ended Saturday. Of those, 1,688 were cast in person at either the Thibodaux or Galliano offices, 166 were mailed in and 36 were cast at nursing homes.

“For this election, it’s a good turnout. We didn’t think it would be this much,” Boudreaux said. “We can still get military ballots in. Military can come in as late as noon on Saturday, so as of now, 1,890 is the total.”

Ballots in Lafourche include races for a seat on the Port Commission, a justice of the peace in south Lafourche, Lockport police chief and a tax renewal for the North Lafourche Levee District.

Some voters will also choose among three candidates for a seat on the state Public Service Commission, the board that regulates utilities.

And voters statewide will choose among candidates for state treasurer and decide the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Registered voters can find their polling place, sample ballots and more at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office’s website, geauxvote.com.