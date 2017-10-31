Early voting for the November 18 election begins Friday

Early voting will be conducted at the Lafourche Parish Registrar of Voters Office, 307 West 4th Street, Thibodaux, and at the Lafourche Parish Registrar of Voters Galliano Branch Office, 16241 E. Main St., Suite B-23, Galliano, beginning on Friday, November 3 and running through Saturday, November 11.



Offices will be closed Friday, November 10, in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To view your ballot visit www.geauxvote.com.