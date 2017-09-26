



Early voting will begin this Saturday and run through next Saturday, October 7 for the Oct. 14 election.

Early voting will be conducted at the Lafourche Parish Registrar of Voters Office, 307 W. 4th St., in Thibodaux, and in Galliano, located 16241 E. Main St., Suite B-23, in the South Lafourche Library Building.

Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The election will include races for District 4 Justice of the Peace, Lockport Police Chief and the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s Division E seat, as well as for state treasurer and public service commissioner and several propositions.

Stacy Hernandez, a notary public from Cut Off, and Martin Wade, a notary public from Galliano, are vying for the Lafourche Justice of the Peace seat in District 4.

Interim Lockport Police Chief David Harrelson Jr. and former Chief Ernest Boudreaux Sr. are running for that office, along with veteran law enforcement officer Chester Douglas.

Jimmy “T-Jim” Lafont and Curtis “Tompuss” Pierce are vying for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s Division E seat, left vacant after Wilbert Collins Sr. died in May.

The board appointed Mike Callais as a replacement until the election.

Six candidates are running for Louisiana state treasurer after Republican John Kennedy left the job after his election to the U.S. Senate.

The top three contenders, all Republicans, are: Angele Davis, a Baton Rouge business consultant who was a state budget administrator for Govs. Mike Foster and Bobby Jindal; Sen. Neil Riser, a funeral home owner from Caldwell Parish; and former Rep. John Schroder, a businessman and former law enforcement official from St. Tammany Parish.

Also running are lawyer Derrick Edwards, a New Orleans Democrat; Terry Hughes, a Lafayette Republican; and Joseph Little, a Libertarian from Ponchatoula.

Running for Louisiana Public Service Commission, District 2, which includes parts of Lafourche and Terrebonne, are Damon Baldone, R-Houma; Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge; and Lenar Whitney, R-Houma.

Some voters in the parish will also have to decide on three amendments and one tax proposition for the North Lafourche Levee District.

Amendment one exempts property taxes for construction sites.

A vote for amendment two supports the homestead exemption for an unmarried surviving spouse of a person who died while performing their duties as an emergency medical responder, technician, paramedic, volunteer firefighter, or a law enforcement or fire protection officer.

A vote for amendment three would dedicate any new tax levied on gasoline, diesel, and special fuels into the Construction Subfund, which will be used solely for project construction and maintenance of transportation and infrastructure projects and not for employee wages and related benefits.

Voters above the Intracoastal will also decide on a 6 mill tax renewal for the North Lafourche Levee District for a period of 30 years for the maintaining and construction of levees, drainage projects and hurricane flood protection within the District.

In races with three or more candidates, if no one receives more than half the vote Oct. 14, the top two will compete in a Nov. 18 runoff.

To view ballots online, visit www.geauxvote.com.