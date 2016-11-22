Early voting begins Saturday for Dec. 10 election

Early voting for the Dec. 10 Open General / Congressional election will begin Saturday, Nov. 26 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Sunday.

Voters can cast their ballots at the Lafourche Parish Registrar of Voters offices located at the Lafourche Government Complex, 307 W. 4th St. in Thibodaux, (985) 447-3256, and the South Lafourche Library, 16241 E. Main, Suite B23 in Galliano, (985) 632-5520.

Voters statewide will cast a ballot for either Democratic candidate Foster Campbell or Republican candidate John Kennedy to occupy the U.S. Senate seat now held by retiring Republican David Vitter.

Voters in the town of Lockport will decide on who will serve as mayor between Edward “Coach Ed” Reinhardt, (D) and Craig Rogers, (R). In a very tight primary election, Reinhardt received 49 percent of the vote to Rogers’ 48 percent.

Voters parishwide will also vote Yes or No on the following:

No. 1 - Shall the Parish of Lafourche levy a special tax of two (2) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the Parish (an estimated $1,990,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, to provide funding for parish senior citizens' programs and services administered by the Lafourche Council on Aging, Inc./Area Agency on Aging, including administrative costs incurred in connection therewith?

No. 2 - Shall Article III, Section G of the Lafourche Parish Home Rule Charter be amended to read as follows? The President and each other Council member shall be elected for a term of four (4) years. The President shall not be eligible as a candidate for re-election for the term immediately following the second term in which that person was elected as President, beginning with the 2020-2023 term. The terms shall begin at 12:01 a.m. of January first in the year following the election.

No. 3 - Shall Article III, Section G of the Lafourche Parish Home Rule Charter be amended to add the additional paragraph? The President and each other Council member shall be elected for a term of four (4) years. Each other Council member shall not be eligible as a candidate for re-election for the term immediately following the third consecutive term in which that person was elected as a member of the Council, beginning with the members of the Council elected for the 2020-2023 term. The terms shall begin at 12:01 a.m. of January first in the year following the election.

The polls will be open on Election Day, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Visit geauxvote.com for information.