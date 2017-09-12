DWI Checkpoint Scheduled for Lafourche Parish





A DWI Checkpoint on the evening of September 14, 2017, by the Louisiana State Police Troop C, at an undisclosed location in Lafourche Parish. The checkpoint will be manned by Louisiana State Police Troop C and local Law Enforcement Agencies as an ongoing proactive effort to remove impaired drivers from the roadways. Troopers will be using the Mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Unit to aid their efforts.

The consequences of drinking and driving can be costly no matter how many drinks you have consumed. The task of stopping impaired drivers is a joint effort of law enforcement agencies and the public. By never allowing an impaired driver to get behind the wheel of a vehicle and reporting dangerous drivers to law enforcement, the public can play an important role in the reduction of crashes caused by impaired drivers. Making poor decisions in a vehicle such as driving impaired, driving while distracted, or not wearing a seat belt leads to serious injuries and deaths every day across the state. Making the responsible decision can mean the difference between life and death.

Motorists that witness hazardous situations are urged to call *LSP (*577) and report that activity to the Louisiana State Police.