Drugs and firearms found during parole compliance check





Three people were charged and a fugitive was arrested during a parole compliance check on Tuesday. Agents arrested Tyronne Cheramie, age 45, and Tilden Billiot, age 48, both of Galliano.

Wanda Plaisance, age 48, of Cut Off was also charged in the incident, and Jason Bourg, age 48, of Cut Off was arrested on an active warrant.

During a compliance check on Tyronne Cheramie Tuesday, Louisiana Probation and Parole agents discovered narcotics at his Galliano residence and contacted Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents.

Billiot, Bourg, and Plaisance were also at the residence. Upon arriving, agents discovered heroin and drug paraphernalia in plain sight in Cheramie’s bedroom.

Agents obtained a search warrant for the residence and found small amounts of suspected narcotics, including methamphetamine, marijuana, and two handguns, one of which was found to have been stolen out of Jefferson Parish. He was also in possession of prescription medication for which he had no prescription.

Cheramie was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm. His bond is set at $191,500. He is also being held for Probation and Parole.

Billiot was also found to be in possession of prescription medication, as well as clonazepam and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with Possession of Clonezam and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription. He was booked into the Detention Center, and his bond is set at $16,000.

Bourg was found to have an active warrant due to failure to pay child support. He was booked into the Detention Center with Contempt of Court, and his bond is set at $25,000.

Plaisance was found to have drug paraphernalia as well as a needle containing an unknown substance. She was issued a criminal summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, the unknown substance and other narcotics have been sent to the State Police Crime Lab for testing, and additional charges may be possible following testing.