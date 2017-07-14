Drugs and Firearms Found at Raceland Man’s Residence





Dan Use, 54, of Raceland was arrested on Monday, July 10. A search warrant was obtained for Use’s St. Anthony Street residence as part of an investigation into illegal activity at the residence.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, patrol deputies and narcotics agents arrived at Use’s residence and informed him of the search warrant. During the search, agents discovered suspected methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and clonazepam, as well as drug paraphernalia, two handgun, and three rifles.

Use was arrested and charged with Possession of Hydrocodone, Clonazepam, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and subsequently released after posting $26,000 bond.