DOTD to hold swap meet for GeauxPass customers

Older toll tags must be replaced by Spring 2017

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will hold a ‘swap meet’ for GeauxPass customers to exchange the large hard-case tags for smaller, more secure sticker tags. The event is planned in Grand Isle on February 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sureway Supermarket, 3209 Hwy 1.

The GeauxPass Customer Service Center staff in Golden Meadow began transitioning to the newer tags in fall 2016. The technology that allows the older tags to work will be phased out in late Spring 2017. Anyone who has a hard-case tag can bring it to the Golden Meadow GeauxPass Customer Service Center between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to have it swapped out for a newer tag.

This change is especially important for Grand Isle residents, who use non-revenue tags to cross the LA 1 toll bridge at no cost. These tags must be updated to continue to cross the bridge for free.

Motorists can open a GeauxPass account at the swap meet, Golden Meadow Customer Service Center, located at 1821 Hwy. 3235, or online by visiting www.geauxpass.com.