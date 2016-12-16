Doctors say wounded Louisiana deputy's recovery going well

HOUSTON (AP) — Doctors at a Houston hospital say a Louisiana sheriff's deputy who was critically injured in a shootout that killed three other Baton Rouge law-enforcement officers in July is doing remarkably well as he continues his recovery.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Tullier is being treated at TIRR Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston, where he's been able to communicate non-verbally and regain some movement of his body since his arrival last month.

His father, James Tullier, on Thursday called his son's ongoing recovery "a miracle."

A lone gunman, 29-year-old Gavin Long, fatally shot two Baton Rouge police officers and one sheriff's deputy before he was gunned down.

Two other officers besides Tullier, who was shot in the head and stomach, were wounded in the attack outside a convenience store.

