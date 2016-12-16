Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, John Legend headline 2017 Essence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For the first time, music icon Diana Ross brings her star power to a stage at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Ross was among the headliners announced Thursday for the festival annually held in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Joining Ross at the 23rd annual event, presented by Coca-Cola, will be R&B's Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Lalah Hathaway and first-timer Michel'le.

Others on tap for the festival scheduled June 30-July 2 include Doug E Fresh, Master P, Moses Sumney, Ro James, Shaggy, Solange, Teyana Taylor, Trombone Shorty, Tweet, Yuna and Sir the Baptist.

Organizers say be on the lookout for more artists to be named to the lineup in January.

Weekend ticket packages, starting at $126, go on sale Friday.

