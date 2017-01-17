Detectives Investigating Weekend Shooting in Lockport

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in a shooting in the Lockport area over the weekend.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, deputies received a report of a shooting on East Lafourche Street in Lockport. Through investigation, they learned a male subject in his 20s had been shot in the left hip, and he had been airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

As detectives continue their investigation, anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.