Lafourche Parish Sheriff's detectives are currently investigating a shooting which took place early Tuesday morning in Larose. At around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a shooting in the Larose area wherein a bullet grazed a male subject in the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans. He is expected to recover.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.