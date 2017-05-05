Detectives Investigating Burglary at Larose Service Station

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for a burglary at a Larose service station.

On the morning of Friday, April 28, deputies responded to a burglary at Jimmy’s Service Station, located at 13019 West Main Street in Larose. Investigators learned forced entry was made at a rear door, but there were two other areas where it appears someone attempted forced entry. Several items of value were stolen from the business.

The crime occurred overnight Thursday night or early Friday morning. Anyone who may have information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.