Deputies arrest Lockport man for battery and attempting to escape custody

Taylor Adams, 42, of Lockport was arrested on Wednesday, March 22, when, at around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to St. Anthony Street in Mathews in reference to a battery.

Through investigation, deputies learned Adams initiated a verbal altercation with a woman over a cell phone. At one point, Adams allegedly tackled the woman to the ground, injuring her left elbow, wrist and knee.

Adams was not at the residence when deputies initially arrived, but he returned to the residence later that evening. Upon learning of his return, deputies also returned to the residence and found Adams hiding under the residence.

He was taken into custody for three outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court, as well as Simple Battery. Due to an injury to his foot, Adams was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Upon leaving the hospital, as deputies were loading Adams’ crutches into a patrol unit, Adams attempted to flee on foot, but deputies regained custody of Adams.

He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked on the aforementioned charges, as well as Simple Escape. His bond is set at $48,000.