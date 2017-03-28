Defense: Suspect in south Lafourche slayings unfit to stand trial

Doctors will determine if a Golden Meadow man charged in two south Lafourche slayings is fit to stand trial after the defense raised the issue of mental illness.

Dayton Duet, 20, was arrested Nov. 8 and is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Wayne Matherne, 64, of Golden Meadow, and Stanley Gisclair, 78, of Galliano.

According to court records, Duet has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. State District Judge Christopher Boudreaux ordered Gretna forensic psychologist Rafael Salcedo and New Orleans psychiatrist Richard Richoux to examine him.

The doctors must file their reports by April 28, court records show. After the judge reviews those reports, a sanity hearing will be held.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, a meal-delivery worker found Matherne unresponsive the morning of Nov. 4 at his home, and he was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived. He had cuts on his head, and Duet told detectives he'd hit the victim with a wooden statue.

Deputies arrived at Gisclair's home on the afternoon of Nov. 7 after a family member found him unresponsive, the Sheriff's Office said. He had severe trauma to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Duet told detectives he knocked at Gisclair's home and struck him multiple times in the face with an ax after the victim opened the door. The two were acquaintances, but investigators believe Duet had no motive other than wanting to kill.

Lafourche's public defender's office is representing Duet.

In a motion for a sanity commission, the office said it had "reason to believe that the defendant is presently mentally incapacitated and was also mentally incapacitated at the time the alleged crime was committed, and is unable to understand the nature of the crime, and unable to assist counsel in his defense."

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Prosecutors have said they plan to try Duet on both counts at one time.

-- Staff Writer Bridget Mire can be reached at 448-7639 or bridget.mire@dailycomet.com. Follow her on Twitter @bridget_mire.