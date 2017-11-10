DCFS celebrates November as Adoption Awareness Month

A record 764 children were adopted out of foster care over the past year



BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and community partners will host events throughout the state during November to raise awareness about adoption and celebrate another record-setting year for the number of foster children who found permanent homes.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared November to be Adoption Awareness Month, noting that 764 children in Louisiana's foster care system had found loving, permanent homes with 528 adoptive families between Oct. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2017.

The previous record for the number of Louisiana adoptions finalized in one year was in FFY 2016, when 735 foster children were adopted by 532 families.

"We are thrilled that so many families have stepped up to provide the permanent, loving support our children need. Adoption is about more than providing a home. It's about providing a permanent sense of place and belonging, and the security of knowing that no matter what life throws at you, these people - your family - will have your back," said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters.

DCFS will dedicate the month of November to honoring those who have made a difference in a child's life through adoption and to raising awareness in an effort to provide homes for about 140 children who remain in need of a permanent, adoptive home.

DCFS will host its annual statewide adoption celebration with new adoptive families and present statewide adoption advocate awards at the Governor's Mansion on November 16.

Regional staff are partnering with community organizations and local officials to host adoption celebrations in each of the nine DCFS regions across the state. These events include family reunion-style barbecues, fairs and balloon releases for families who have adopted within the past year, as well as adoption finalization ceremonies and receptions on and around National Adoption Day, November 18.

For more information about adopting children from foster care, visit the DCFS adoption page at www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/adoption.