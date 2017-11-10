Cut Off man arrested for second-degree rape of a teenager





Jericho Helmer, (age 23), of Cut Off, was arrested for Second Degree Rape following an investigation which began on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 1 when a teenage girl did not come home from school.

Juvenile detectives learned the girl went to a friend’s house for a while and was later given a ride by Helmer to another location. Investigators learned that at some point, Helmer allegedly forced the girl to have sexual intercourse.

Following the incident, the girl went to a nearby residence to ask for a ride. Due to the girl being so upset, the resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, November 3, detectives made contact with Helmer who admitted to having sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old, but he claimed it was consensual. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Second Degree Rape.

Helmer was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on the warrant. He was additionally booked on a Contempt of Court warrant for the Town of Golden Meadow. His bond is set at $25,300.