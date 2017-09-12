Cut Off man arrested after making threats toward local department store





Patrick Boudreaux, (age 60), of Cut Off was arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday, September 8, after making threats towards a local department store.

At around 1:15 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a department store located on LA Highway 3235 in Cut Off in reference to a former employee making threats. Deputies learned Patrick Boudreaux had called the store a few minutes earlier and threatened to kill everyone at the store.

Boudreaux was apparently angry due to an incident the previous day resulting in him being banned from the store. He spoke to a manger by phone telling the manager to evacuate the store because he was on his way.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Boudreaux at his residence and transported him to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked with Terrorizing. His bond has been set at $25,000.