Crime Stoppers tip leads to drug bust in Galliano

An anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region helped lead to an arrest of a Galliano man Tuesday. Alan Cheramie Sr., 57, faces multiple charges after several types of drugs were discovered at his residence.

The anonymous tip was submitted through Crime Stoppers in reference to Cheramie being in possession of large amounts of narcotics that he planned to sell.

When deputies arrived at his residence that afternoon they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence and obtained a search warrant. While searching the residence, deputies discovered over 250 grams of suspected marijuana, five hydrocodone pills, six clonazepam pills, one benzphetamine pill, various drug paraphernalia, and approximately $400 in cash.

Cheramie was placed under arrest and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Clonazepam, as well as Possession of Benzphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $65,500.

Crime Stoppers Bayou Region is a non-profit organization which allows citizens to submit tips anonymously and rewards tipsters for information which leads to an arrest. Anyone can submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.