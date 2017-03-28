Court dates set in Lockport triple murder case

Court dates have been set for a Houma man found guilty last year of the 2012 slayings of a Lockport woman and her two daughters.

A jury on Oct. 30 unanimously convicted David Brown, 39, of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 29-year-old Jacquelin, 7-year-old Gabriela and 1-year-old Izabela Nieves. The jury found that Brown stabbed all three victims, sexually assaulted Jacquelin and Gabriela, and set the family's apartment on fire.

It's still unknown when Brown will be formally sentenced to death. The jury decided Nov. 1 that was the appropriate penalty for his crimes.

Brown's case is set for a hearing Sept. 5, and state District Judge John LeBlanc of Thibodaux has ordered him to attend.

New Orleans attorney Kerry Cuccia and his Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana represented Brown during the guilt phase of the trial, but Brown decided to represent himself in the penalty phase. The New Orleans-based Capital Appeals Project is now working on the case.

Project attorneys had been meeting monthly with prosecutors from the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office and the judge. Those conferences will cease now that they have all the transcripts from Brown's trial.

LeBlanc ordered Capital Appeals Project attorneys to file post-trial motions by July 7, and prosecutors have until Aug. 4 to respond. Project attorneys then have until Aug. 28 to file their response.

District Attorney Cam Morvant II said he doesn't yet know what motions will be filed.

"The trial took a lot of testimony, a lot of technical testimony, and they have to go back and read all of this," he said. "You have a new group that's in now. They weren't part of the trial."

He said he also doesn't know how long it will take for Brown to be sentenced.

"That's going to depend on where the motions go on (Sept. 5)," he said. "There's no timetable for that."

