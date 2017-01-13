Council names new chairman

Mathews, LA – On Tuesday evening, the Lafourche Parish Council voted District 6 Councilman Corey Perrillioux to serve as Chairman for calendar year 2017.
Perrillioux was approved by a vote of 8-1, with the lone dissent coming from Councilman Daniel Lorraine.
Perrillioux is serving his first term in the District 6 seat.
“I want to thank my colleagues for this honor and I look forward to working with everyone to help move our parish forward,” he said.
Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle congratulated Perrillioux and noted that he looked forward to a “positive working relationship with the Council in the coming year.”
Members also selected District 2 Councilwoman Luci Sposito to serve as Vice Chairman for 2017. She was also approved by an 8-1 vote with Councilman Daniel Lorraine casting the dissenting vote.
Posted on Fri, January 13, 2017
by The Lafourche Gazette