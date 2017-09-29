



Other Council action from Tuesday, September 27, public meeting, (all council members were present, and except where noted all votes were unanimous):

- Passed an ordinance requesting speed bumps on West 133rd Street in Galliano. Sposito voted “nay”;

- Passed an ordinance providing a Supplemental Appropriation of $1 million out of the BP Spill Fund to cover the shortfall in the Solid Waste Fund. Jones, Melvin and Lafont voted “nay”;

- Proposed an ordinance establishing “No Swimming and No Tying of Boats” and “No Anchoring within 200 feet of the Leeville Fishing Pier”, providing signs and penalties for the violations thereof;

- Proposed an ordinance establishing “No Overnight Parking of Boats” on all wharves at the Golden Meadow Boat Launch;

- Proposed an ordinance providing a Supplemental Appropriation to cover any emergency costs resulting from Hurricane Harvey and any other future tropical storms or hurricanes in 2017;

- Moved a resolution approving an amendment to funding for the Lockport Community Center;

- Moved a resolution requesting the Lafourche District Attorney and the Sheriff to investigate and determine any wrongdoing in the hiring of an outside firm to do onsite and remote work on certain files on Parish computers and servers. Lorraine voted “nay”, Bourgeois abstained;

- Moved a resolution requesting the Parish President grant “emergency pay” to employees who worked during the declared state of emergency associated with Hurricane Harvey. Lorraine voted “nay”;

- Appointed Will Knight to the Heroes Monument Commission;

- Appointed Malcolm Landry to the Lafourche Parish Planning Commission Board;

- Reappointed Linda Guidry to the Lafourche Parish Tourist Commission Board;

- Moved a resolution approving a reduction to the Road Sales Tax District-2, 4K-West 11th Street Project by $90,571.21;

- Moved a resolution approving an agreement between the parish and LADOT for installation of lighting at the southern end of the LA1 elevated highway. Sposito, Perrillioux, Melvin and Lafont voted “nay”;

- Moved a resolution approving a CEA between South Central Planning and the parish for fiscal year 2017-18 membership dues;

- Voted against a resolution approving appointment of Attorney Brent P. Abadie for the position of Director of Homeland Security/Emergency Preparedness. Jones, Gros, Sposito, Perrillioux, Autin and Lafont voted “nay”;

- Heard Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle’s proclamation of October 2017 as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.