Committee names finalists for Nicholls’ presidency





The Nicholls State University Presidential Search Committee selected three finalists, Jay Clune, Marcheta Evans and John Doucet, to present to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System for consideration.

The Board will meet Tuesday in Baton Rouge to interview the finalists and select a president.

"We had a productive three days introducing and, in most cases, reintroducing Nicholls State University to six qualified semifinalists," UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. "The Board has a tough choice ahead of it. Our three finalists possess impressive leadership skills that will aid in coalescing the community to support the institution and ensure its bright future."

The Committee considered six semifinalists during a three-day process that included student, faculty, staff and community meetings.

"It was an honor to serve on the presidential search committee and I am proud of the finalists we chose to present to the Board," Student Government President Tommy Thibodeaux said. "We chose student-minded candidates who can elevate Nicholls to its potential."

Chairing Nicholls State University's search committee is UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson as a nonvoting member. Voting members include Nicholls Faculty Senate President David Whitney and UL System Board Members James Carter, Beau Martin, Shawn Murphy, Al Perkins, Elizabeth Pierre, Mark Romero, Winfred Sibille and Student Board Member Ben Rice. Nonvoting members are Nicholls SGA President Tommy Thibodeaux, Nicholls Foundation President Chris Riviere, Nicholls Alumni Association President Paula Arcement Rome and community representatives including Kirt Chouest, Bishop Shelton Fabre, Alice Pecoraro and Donny Rouse.

In September, Nicholls President Bruce T. Murphy announced his intentions to transition from the university's top post by the end of the year. Information regarding the search will be posted on ULSystem.edu/NichollsSearch as it becomes available.