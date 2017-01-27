Coach “O” Day ticket sales forces event to larger space

The Coach “O” Day banquet honoring Coach Ed “Ba Ba” Orgeron will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 17 at the Larose Civic Center. Originally planned for the auditorium, organizers have decided to move the event to the larger outdoor pavilion facility to handle the large crowd expected to attend. Side flaps will be placed on the pavilion for the event to ensure higher sound quality, security and protection from the elements.

The number of sponsor tables sold has doubled early expectations. Individual ticket sales are also moving at a fast pace. The homecoming celebration for Coach Ed “Ba Ba” Orgeron who was named LSU Head Football Coach in November, is attracting hundreds of friends and fans locally and from around the state.

After Coach “O” requested shrimp to be the feature of the feast, dozens of local area cooks offered to prepare the meal that will consist of gumbo, fried shrimp, jambalaya, and white beans and rice. A group from Grand Isle is providing the fresh Gulf shrimp along with experienced well-known cooks to join the excellent cooks who volunteer their services to the civic center for all their fairs and festivals.

Sponsor tables of eight are available for $1,000. More than 50 have already been sold and the number is rising daily. Individual tickets are $50 each. Everyone with a ticket will be treated to a delicious, Cajun feast. A cash bar will be available for guests as they dine and enjoy the evening’s events.

Special guests invited to attend the Coach “O” Day event will be players and coaches of the 1977 SLHS State Championship Football Team to celebrate the 40th anniversary of that great achievement. Bobby Hebert, Jr., who was the quarterback of that team, will introduce each member. Also Ed “Ba Ba” Orgeron, a member of that team, will have his SLHS jersey retired at the banquet.

Other special guests invited to attend the banquet will be former LSU athletes from Lafourche and around the state. They will be introduced by former LSU great, Mike Hillman.

Besides “Ba Ba” Orgeron and his family, political celebrities from here and around the state, along with Hall of Fame football players, will take the stage to entertain and delight the crowd. Professional football analyst, radio and television personality Mike Detillier will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

All funds raised, after expenses, will be donated to local charities and/or non-profit organizations. Coach “O” asked that all monies raised be given to local causes.

Tickets for the Coach “O” Day banquet can be purchased from the Larose Civic Center with cash or check. For reservations, tickets, or information call 985-693-7355.

Finally, we have an LSU Head Football Coach we can understand!