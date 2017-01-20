Coach “O” Day plans moving forward

Plans for honoring LSU Head Coach Ed “Ba Ba” Orgeron are well underway. Members of his hometown community are preparing to celebrate him being named head football coach of the LSU Tigers.

There will be a banquet and program held at the Larose Civic Center to honor this Larose native while also celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1977 State Champion South Lafourche High School Tarpon football team.

Ed Orgeron, who was a prominent member of that team, will have his jersey retired at the banquet.

The event takes place at 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 17th. Tickets go on sale next week. Sponsor tables of eight persons are available for $1,000. Individual tickets will be $50 each.

Two VIP sections will be set up. One for members and coaches of the 1977 State Championship team and another for former LSU athletes who will want to attend to cheer on their coach.

Coach Orgeron has asked that after expenses are paid, all monies raised at this event be donated to local non-profit organizations.

A program is currently being developed that will feature individuals who have achieved local, state and national acclaim.