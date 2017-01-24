Coach “Ba Ba” Orgeron's request: “Put shrimp on the menu”

Ed “Ba Ba” Orgeron, Jr. was named LSU Head Football Coach on November 26, 2016. Affectionately called Coach “O”, Orgeron is a Larose native and a 1977 South Lafourche High School graduate. A banquet in honor of “Coach O Day” will be held at the Larose Civic Center on February 17th.

Coach O Day committee members asked the Coach his preference for the meal to be served at his hometown celebration. In the Forest Gump movie, his friend, Bubba Gump liked shrimp. “Ba Ba's” answer was very similar to what Bubba Gump would say... he wants shrimp gumbo, fried shrimp, shrimp etouffeé and the like.

Therefore, in true south Louisiana fashion, shrimp will be served to all who purchase a ticket for the Coach O Day banquet. Reservations can be made by calling the Larose Civic Center (693-7355) toward the end of the week. Sponsor tables of eight will be sold for $1,000. Individual tickets will be $50 each. Besides the sponsor tables, there will be a reserved section set aside for former LSU student athletes who want to cheer on the new head football coach and also a section is reserved for the players and coaches of the 1977 State Championship Tarpon Football Team to celebrate their 40th anniversary along with their teammate, Ed “Ba Ba” Orgeron, Jr.

A limited number of tickets will be provided to sponsors for a meet and greet experience with Coach O, the guest speakers, special guests, and committee members prior to the start of the banquet.

Coach Orgeron will have his S.L.H.S. jersey retired at the banquet. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Already, there over 25 Sponsor tables have been reserved. Banquet seating in the Larose Civic Center is limited so the organizers of Coach O Day suggest anyone wanting a table or a ticket to call early.

The Coach O Day committee has filed corporate papers with the state and parish and registered as a tax-exempt nonprofit 501 3c organization. All funds raised, after expenses, will be donated to local charities and/or nonprofit organizations. Coach O asked that the money be donated to local causes.

The committee members are: Andrew Martin, President; Mike Hillman, Vice President; Brent Duet, Secretary; Kevin Gros, Treasurer; and Board members, Ronnie Estay, Josh Jambon, Curtis “Chick” Martin, Jerry “Truck” Gisclair, Tommy Gisclair, and Larry Weidel. Several other local businessmen and women are assisting with the planning.

Call the Larose Civic Center or any of the committee members for additional information.

Finally, we have an LSU Head Football Coach we can understand!