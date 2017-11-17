Clune selected to serve as Nicholls President





During a special board meeting in Baton Rouge, the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System named Jay Clune the 6th president of Nicholls State University.

Clune, interim graduate dean for the University of West Florida, is a Nicholls graduate and native of Houma.

“I am passionate about Nicholls State University and the region it serves. It’s the place to which I have always aspired to return, and remain,” Clune said. “I will work tirelessly with our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders to further the mission of our university to be the intellectual, cultural and economic heart of the bayou region.”

The Nicholls State University Search Committee narrowed the field to three finalists, Clune, John Doucet and Marcheta Evans, after interviewing six semifinalists on Nicholls’ campus last week.

"For nearly 70 years, Nicholls has proudly supported the bayou region through instruction and research. Each candidate interviewed today displayed desirable qualities in a university president,” UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. “During the search process, Dr. Clune illustrated his ability to connect with important constituencies to lead Nicholls into its bright future.”

During his interview, Clune spoke of his servant leader management style. He also stressed the importance of reinvesting in faculty and listening to the campus community and regional constituents to create a vision for Nicholls’ future. Clune was joined by his wife Allison and two daughters Gabrielle and Caroline.

In September, Nicholls President Bruce T. Murphy announced his intentions to transition from the university's top post by the end of the year.

For more information on the search, visit ULSystem.edu/NichollsSearch.